Clottey interview with Vital Nshimirimana, CEO of Forum for Strengthening the Civil Society (FORSC)
July 26, 2015 09:49 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Vital Nshimirimana, CEO of Forum for Strengthening the Civil Society (FORSC) 1819551
Clottey interview with Vital Nshimirimana, CEO of Forum for Strengthening the Civil Society (FORSC) 1819551 audio player.
The chief executive officer of the Forum for Strengthening the Civil Society (FORSC) in Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza should not be part of any unity government.