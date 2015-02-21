Clottey interview with Wandile Dludlu, national coordinator for Swaziland United Democratic Front (SUDF)
February 21, 2015 09:59 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Wandile Dludlu, national coordinator for Swaziland United Democratic Front (SUDF) 1869196
Clottey interview with Wandile Dludlu, national coordinator for Swaziland United Democratic Front (SUDF) 1869196 audio player.
Swazilandâs absolute Monarch, King Mswati III, wants citizens to protect the country from pro-democracy groups he blames for tarnishing the image of the Southern African kingdom abroad.