Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza

June 4, 2015 02:29 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza 1837201
Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza 1837201 audio player.

Burundiâs President, Pierre Nkurunziza, has welcomed a decision by the electoral commission to postpone both presidential and legislative elections following unrest in the country, according to presidential spokesman Willy Nyamitwe.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover