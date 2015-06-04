Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza
June 4, 2015 02:29 PM
Burundiâs President, Pierre Nkurunziza, has welcomed a decision by the electoral commission to postpone both presidential and legislative elections following unrest in the country, according to presidential spokesman Willy Nyamitwe.