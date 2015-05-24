Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza

May 24, 2015 11:50 AM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza 1841381
Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza 1841381 audio player.

Burundiâs President Pierre Nkurunziza has called for a âquickâ investigation into the assassination of Zedi Feruzi, leader of the opposition Union for Peace and Development (UPD), according to presidential spokesman Willy Nyamitwe.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover