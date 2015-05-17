Clottey interview with Willy Nyamitwe, spokesman for Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza
May 17, 2015 03:44 PM
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza was briefed by security officials on Sunday in his office in the capital, Bujumbura, about possible security threats posed by the Somali-based Islamist terrorist group, al-Shabab, says presidential spokesman Willy Nyamitwe.