Clottey intv with Vital Nshimirimana, CEO of the Forum for Strengthening the Civil Society in Burundi
July 16, 2015 06:59 PM
Clottey intv with Vital Nshimirimana, CEO of the Forum for Strengthening the Civil Society in Burundi
The chief executive officer of the Forum for Strengthening the Civil Society (FORSC) in Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunzizaâs administration has shown bad faith in the ongoing peace talks.