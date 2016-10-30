Arts & Culture

Clowns Scare Moviegoers

October 30, 2016 08:12 AM
2446332_1551225862 video player.
Embed
Link

The Great Clown Panic or The Great Clown Scare of 2016, as many media have coined the social hysteria that is sweeping parts of the country about scary clown sightings lurking in the dark threatening lives have so far appeared to be viral marketing stunts or Facebook hype than real threats against adults and children. This is not the first time that clown concerns have overtaken the media. VOA's Penelope Poulou has more.

Latest Episodes
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 05:03
Women Kickboxer in Afghanistan Challenging Norms, and Other Women
Women Kickboxer in Afghanistan Challenging Norms, and Other Women
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 04:58
Stress Causing American Students to Drink More
Stress Causing American Students to Drink More
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 04:40
Floating Laboratory Monitors Potomac River Water Quality
Floating Laboratory Monitors Potomac River Water Quality
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 01:42
Wyoming Stalls for Time as Coal Declines
Wyoming Stalls for Time as Coal Declines
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 01:33
US Farmers Push for United States, Canada, Mexico Trade Agreement
US Farmers Push for United States, Canada, Mexico Trade Agreement