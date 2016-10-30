Clowns Scare Moviegoers

The Great Clown Panic or The Great Clown Scare of 2016, as many media have coined the social hysteria that is sweeping parts of the country about scary clown sightings lurking in the dark threatening lives have so far appeared to be viral marketing stunts or Facebook hype than real threats against adults and children. This is not the first time that clown concerns have overtaken the media. VOA's Penelope Poulou has more.