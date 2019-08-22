Coal Industry's Decline Hits Nation's Largest Producer

Coal has powered progress since the Industrial Revolution. While coal-fired power is on the rise in Asia, it's declining in the United States and much of Europe as cheaper alternatives and climate concerns push it out of the market. While the fall has hit coal towns hard in the Appalachian region of the eastern United States, the Western state of Wyoming is the nation's leading coal producer. Now, coal's troubles have arrived in this energy-rich state, too. VOA's Steve Baragona has a look.