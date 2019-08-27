Colorado Helps Towns Quit Coal
Around the world, an energy transition is underway. Concerns about climate change are helping wind and solar power move into markets once dominated by coal. But what's good for the climate is trouble for communities where coal is the backbone of their economy. The western U.S. state of Colorado is taking pioneering steps to help cushion the blow for those left behind in the energy transition. VOA's Steve Baragona visited the town of Craig for a look.