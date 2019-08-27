USA

Colorado Helps Towns Quit Coal

August 27, 2019 05:27 AM
Colorado Helps Towns Quit Coal video player.
Embed
Link

Around the world, an energy transition is underway. Concerns about climate change are helping wind and solar power move into markets once dominated by coal. But what's good for the climate is trouble for communities where coal is the backbone of their economy. The western U.S. state of Colorado is taking pioneering steps to help cushion the blow for those left behind in the energy transition. VOA's Steve Baragona visited the town of Craig for a look. 

Latest Episodes
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 05:36
Intersex People Recognized in Kenya Census
Intersex People Recognized in Kenya Census
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 05:34
Malawi Grooms Future Female Scientists through Science Camps
Malawi Grooms Future Female Scientists through Science Camps  
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 05:31
Trump May Meet With Iran's Rouhani
Trump May Meet With Iran's Rouhani
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 05:29
US, No Longer Top Choice for Foreign Students
US, No Longer Top Choice for Foreign Students
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 05:22
Moscow Shows Limited Enthusiasm Over Possibly Being Re-Admitted to G-7
Moscow Shows Limited Enthusiam Over Possibly Being Re-Admitted to G-7