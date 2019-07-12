Comic Writer

July 12, 2019 01:52 PM
Comic Writer video player.
Download File
Embed

Tara Hamilton is a socially conscience comic book writer whose art truly imitates life.  She and her partner Allison Burke create a comic book series called ARRO, a story about a post-apocalyptic world with environment challenges and the plight of refugees.  We go alongside Tara as she looks for inspiration and creates team synergy with other comics.  

Reporter/Camera: Arturo Martinez 

You can find more of her work on her instagram page:  https://www.instagram.com/fend13th/

Latest Episodes
August 02, 2019
Echoes of 1619
American Slavery Teaser 2
August 02, 2019
Echoes of 1619
Echoes of 1619
August 02, 2019
A Conversation with Kids
Conversation with Kids about Slavery
August 02, 2019
Capoeria
Capoeria
July 26, 2019
Different Faiths
Different Faiths