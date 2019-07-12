Comic Writer

Tara Hamilton is a socially conscience comic book writer whose art truly imitates life. She and her partner Allison Burke create a comic book series called ARRO, a story about a post-apocalyptic world with environment challenges and the plight of refugees. We go alongside Tara as she looks for inspiration and creates team synergy with other comics.

Reporter/Camera: Arturo Martinez

You can find more of her work on her instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/fend13th/