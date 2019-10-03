Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
October 3, 2019
In Turkey, a commemoration was held to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi's murder sparked widespread international condemnation of Saudi Arabia, and the calls for justice are continuing, as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul