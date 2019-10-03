Europe

Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

October 3, 2019 11:27 AM
Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
In Turkey, a commemoration was held to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi's murder sparked widespread international condemnation of Saudi Arabia, and the calls for justice are continuing, as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul

