Commentator’s Killing Raises Fears in a Shattered Lebanon
February 23, 2021 07:36 PM
The recent killing in Lebanon of activist and commentator Lokman Slim, a prominent critic of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, has rattled the country and raised fears that more people may be targeted. The group has denied any involvement in Slim’s death. For VOA, Anchal Vohra reports from southern Lebanon.
Camera: Tilo Gummel
Produced by: Tilo Gummel, Barry Unger