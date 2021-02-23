Middle East

Commentator’s Killing Raises Fears in a Shattered Lebanon

February 23, 2021 07:36 PM
The recent killing in Lebanon of activist and commentator Lokman Slim, a prominent critic of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, has rattled the country and raised fears that more people may be targeted.  The group has denied any involvement in Slim’s death. For VOA, Anchal Vohra reports from southern Lebanon.

Camera: Tilo Gummel 

Produced by: Tilo Gummel, Barry Unger 

 

 

Anchal Vohra
