With Community Pools Closed Due to COVID, People Rent Out Their Own

Thousands of public pools throughout the U.S. are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is one reason why business is booming for the creators of an app that allows people to rent out their private pools for a few hours. The app is called “Swimply” and its founder says business has soared 2,500 percent since June. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.

Camera: David Gogokhia, Mike Maisuradze