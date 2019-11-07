USA

Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires

November 7, 2019 09:34 PM
Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires video player.
Embed
Link

Nov. 8, 2018, a day that residents of the small town of Paradise in northern California will never forget. Paradise and adjacent areas caught fire. The raging blaze killed 84 people and displaced more than 50,000. Chico, a neighboring city became home to thousands of these displaced persons. VOA's Nukhbat Malik has the story of how one Pakistani-American woman and the city's Muslim community stepped up to help.
 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Nukhbat Malik
Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:14
US Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese-Owned TikTok
US Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese-Owned TikTok
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 20:55
Gun Control Advocates Tout Virginia Election Results
Gun Control Advocates Tout Virginia Election Results
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 17:48
Original, Barbecue, and Tom Yam Flavors for Your Favorite Insect Snacks
Original, Barbecue, Tom Yam Flavors for Your Favorite Insect Snacks
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 14:53
South Sudan Promoting Adult Literacy to Maintain Peace
South Sudan Promoting Adult Literacy to Maintain Peace
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:26
Horse Manure Transformed to Heat and Light
Horse Manure Transformed to Heat and Light