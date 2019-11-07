Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires

Nov. 8, 2018, a day that residents of the small town of Paradise in northern California will never forget. Paradise and adjacent areas caught fire. The raging blaze killed 84 people and displaced more than 50,000. Chico, a neighboring city became home to thousands of these displaced persons. VOA's Nukhbat Malik has the story of how one Pakistani-American woman and the city's Muslim community stepped up to help.

