Concept Cars: Vehicles Not For Sale But For Inspiration

September 10, 2019 04:14 AM
Concept Cars: Vehicles Not for Sale But for Inspiration
The concept car shows in Los Angeles are a showcase for style and technology. But most of the cars will likely never be sold to customers. Rather like some of the crazy styles at New York Fashion shows, are there to inspire – both car owners and producers. Genia Dulot visited one such show in Monterey where the four-wheeled trend-setters ran the show.

