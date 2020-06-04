COVID-19 Pandemic

Concern Grows Over Coronavirus Transmission Amid US Unrest

June 04, 2020 12:02 AM
Download File
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

As large crowds gather amid protests in the United States, concern is growing that the coronavirus will spread, creating more clusters of infection as states reopen their economies.  VOA's Kane Farabaugh spoke with several medical experts in Illinois, where civil unrest and protests forced coronavirus testing sites to close in some communities, further hampering efforts to monitor the spread of the virus. 
Camera: Kane Farabaugh Produced by: Kane Farabaugh

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh
Latest Episodes
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 19:48
Projectile Fired in DC Protest
Projectile Fired in DC Protest
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 16:31
Protests Motivate US Primary Voters in Divisive Presidential Campaign
Protests Motivate US Primary Voters in Divisive Presidential Campaign
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 15:56
Triumphant Journey: From Teen Mom to Yale Graduate 
Triumphant Journey: From Teen Mom to Yale Graduate 
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 11:56
Timeline of Racial Clashes Between US Police and Civilians
With tears in her eyes, a demonstrator is taken into custody by police after a curfew took effect during a protest
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 11:26
Scientists Warn Of Dangers As Britain Eases Covid-19 Lockdown
Scientists Warn Of Dangers As Britain Eases Covid-19 Lockdown