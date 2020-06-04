Concern Grows Over Coronavirus Transmission Amid US Unrest
As large crowds gather amid protests in the United States, concern is growing that the coronavirus will spread, creating more clusters of infection as states reopen their economies. VOA's Kane Farabaugh spoke with several medical experts in Illinois, where civil unrest and protests forced coronavirus testing sites to close in some communities, further hampering efforts to monitor the spread of the virus.
