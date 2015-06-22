Confederate Flag Debate Q&A Yackee Malone

The shooting of nine church goers in a historic African American church in Charleston, South Carolina, has set off a fire storm of debate about the flying of the Confederate flag. That symbol of the south during the war over slavery in the United States still flies over the Capital grounds. National Correspondent Jim Malone spoke about the issue with V-O-A's Susan Yackee.

