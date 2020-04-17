Confinement During the Time of Coronavirus

On Healthy Living this week, a look at how South Africans are dealing with confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also hear from Dr. Salim Abdool Karim, Director of the Center for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa, who, during a recent VOA town hall, discussed the virus and hot weather. And, how is this pandemic affecting people psychologically? These stories and more on the show this week. S1, Ep41