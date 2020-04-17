Confinement During the Time of Coronavirus

April 17, 2020 01:44 PM
On Healthy Living this week, a look at how South Africans are dealing with confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also hear from Dr. Salim Abdool Karim, Director of the Center for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa, who, during a recent VOA town hall, discussed the virus and hot weather. And, how is this pandemic affecting people psychologically? These stories and more on the show this week. S1, Ep41

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
