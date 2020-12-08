Congo Lawmakers Hurl Chairs in Parliament Brawl

A brawl erupted at Congo’s parliament, Tuesday, December 8, as tensions boiled over after President Felix Tshisekedi’s moved to end an alliance with his predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

Tshisekedi announced Sunday that he planned to disband his coalition with allies of Kabila, and Kabila’s side argued that would be illegal.

In 2018, Tshisekedi won a disputed election over Kabila’s chosen successor but Kabila’s allies won majorities in parliament, forcing the coalition’s formation.

Police eventually dispersed the crowd with tear gas. (REUTERS)