USA

Congress Member Describes Continuing Mental Trauma From January 6 Riots

June 23, 2021 08:33 PM
Images of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are seared into many Americans' minds and remain especially vivid for members of Congress who witnessed the riot. One congressman has been especially forthcoming about the mental trauma he has been experiencing months after the riot. VOA's Carolyn Presutti spoke with the lawmaker and filed this report.

Carolyn Presutti
Carolyn Presutti
A woman receives a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a mass vaccination held by Indonesia military in Medan