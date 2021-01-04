Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown

January 04, 2021 12:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 03, 2021 10:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown
This program will begin at 12:30 AM
This program has ended.

As of Sunday, 11 U.S. Republican Senators say they will object to the results of the 2020 election in a joint session of Congress on January 6, despite objections from within their own party. Plus a look ahead at a runoff election Tuesday that will determine the control of the Senate for the next term. And how the coronavirus pandemic inspired musicians.
 

Latest Episodes
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 10:30 PM
Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 10:30 PM
A look back at 2020
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 10:30 PM
What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval
International Edition Logo 1920x1080