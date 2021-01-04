Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown
January 04, 2021
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 03, 2021 10:30 PM
Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown
As of Sunday, 11 U.S. Republican Senators say they will object to the results of the 2020 election in a joint session of Congress on January 6, despite objections from within their own party. Plus a look ahead at a runoff election Tuesday that will determine the control of the Senate for the next term. And how the coronavirus pandemic inspired musicians.