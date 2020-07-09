USA

Congressional Democrats Push for Answers on Russian Bounties

July 09, 2020 10:55 PM
Congressional Democrats continued to push for answers this week on media reports that Russia paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants for the death of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Those reports -- that President Donald Trump and some Republicans have said are unverified -- have highlighted the difficulty of confronting Russia in an election year. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
