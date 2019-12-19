Congressional Leaders Debate Next Steps After Trump Impeachment
December 19, 2019 03:40 PM
Congressional leaders Thursday spoke out about the next steps in the U.S. Senate now that the House has impeached President Donald Trump. The Constitution stipulates the Senate should conduct a trial, but there are sharp differences between Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress about how this might happen. VOA's Jeff Custer reports from Washington.