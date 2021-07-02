Congressman John Curtis, R, Utah

July 02, 2021 11:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired July 02, 2021 06:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Congressman John Curtis, R, Utah
This program will begin at 11:30 PM
This program has ended.

Host Carol Castiel talks with Republican Congressman John Curtis from the western state of Utah about a range of issues with a focus on the Conservative Climate Caucus he recently founded. Curtis, a Mandarin speaker and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, tells VOA why he felt the need to create a separate Republican caucus on Climate and how its proposals would differ from the current bipartisan group. Curtis also expresses his views on US re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement, US policy toward China, the bipartisan infrastructure framework, the Iran Nuclear Deal, voting rights, efforts to investigate the January 6 assault on the US Capitol and the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 06:30 PM
Congressman John Curtis, R, Utah
Congressman John Curtis, R, Utah - PCUSA
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 06:30 PM
QAnon Threat
FILE -- Supporters wearing shirts with the QAnon logo at a Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA, August 2, 2018.
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 06:30 PM
Sharp Power
Chris Walker-L and Jessica Ludwig - PCUSA
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 06:30 PM
Science Edition: Covid-19 Pandemic Update
Kendria Brown, a nurse with DC health, vaccinates a woman with the J & J COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The REACH…
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 06:30 PM
Africa Promotes Investment in Food Security
A woman walks with her blind husband as they carry food collected during a food distribution leaded by the international NGO Gift to the Givers, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 14, 2020.