Congressman John Curtis, R, Utah

Host Carol Castiel talks with Republican Congressman John Curtis from the western state of Utah about a range of issues with a focus on the Conservative Climate Caucus he recently founded. Curtis, a Mandarin speaker and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, tells VOA why he felt the need to create a separate Republican caucus on Climate and how its proposals would differ from the current bipartisan group. Curtis also expresses his views on US re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement, US policy toward China, the bipartisan infrastructure framework, the Iran Nuclear Deal, voting rights, efforts to investigate the January 6 assault on the US Capitol and the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.