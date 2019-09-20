Congressman Pete Stauber

September 20, 2019 01:46 PM
Congressman Pete Stauber video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

Freshman Congressman Pete Stauber is only the second Republican to be elected from Minnesota’s 8th Congressional district in over 70 years.  We talk to him about why he ran for Congress, see what his constituents are telling him, and get a glimpse of how his public service affects his family life. 

Reporter: Carolyn Presutti, Camera: Jeff Swicord; Additional Camera: Arturo Martinez, Drone: Marcus Harton, Producer: Jacquelyn De Phillips
 

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:52
Freshman Members of Congress
Freshman Members of Congress
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:50
Congresswoman Katie Porter
Congresswoman Katie Porter
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:44
White House Gift Store
White House Gift Store
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 13:35
Agriculture 101
Agriculture 101
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 13:33
Soul Fire Farm
Soul Fire Farm