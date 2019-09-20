Freshman Congressman Pete Stauber is only the second Republican to be elected from Minnesota’s 8th Congressional district in over 70 years. We talk to him about why he ran for Congress, see what his constituents are telling him, and get a glimpse of how his public service affects his family life.

Reporter: Carolyn Presutti, Camera: Jeff Swicord; Additional Camera: Arturo Martinez, Drone: Marcus Harton, Producer: Jacquelyn De Phillips

