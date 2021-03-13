Congresswoman Karen Bass, D, California

Host Carol Castiel sits down with Congresswoman Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committees. She is also Chair of the Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights. Bass shares her thoughts with Host Carol Castiel about the recently passed American Rescue Plan, US-Africa relations, combatting voter suppression, immigration reform and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which she authored.