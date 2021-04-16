A Conversation about Gun Violence in America

On this edition of Encounter, Ari Davis, Senior Policy Analyst at The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and Nurrah Abdulhaqq, youth leader in the Georgia Chapter of “March for Our Lives” tell host Carol Castiel that despite the surge in gun violence in America, whether mass shootings, homicides or suicides, they are cautiously optimistic that a growing movement for a multi-pronged approach to combating violence, including US President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders, bode well for progress.

PROGRAM NOTE: This program was recorded before the FedEx mass killings in Indianapolis