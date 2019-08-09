A Conversation with Darrell West - Author, "Divided Politics, Divided Nation"

In the United States, politics has become so polarized, exacerbating urban and rural divides and even conflicts within families. What are the root causes of these political divisions? And why have they caused so much tension in America? Darrell West, Vice President and Director of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, joins host Carol Castiel, and VOA Senior National Correspondent Jim Malone, for a discussion about his newest book: Divided Politics, Divided Nation: Hyperconflict in the Trump Era.