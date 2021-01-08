A Conversation with Frances Lee on Political Bipartisanship

January 08, 2021
Host Carol Castiel and Caroline Haubenstricker speak with Frances E. Lee, professor of politics and public affairs at Princeton University about her new book: “The Limits of Party: Congress and Lawmaking in a Polarized Era.” Lee tells VOA that extensive research shows that divided government, i.e., when one political party holds the executive branch and the other controls one or both chambers of Congress, can produce meaningful bipartisan legislation. Lee reacts to the Democrats’ narrow control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives and what it means for President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Carol Castiel
Carol Castiel
