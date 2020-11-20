A Conversation on Global Health Security with Mark Lagon
November 20, 2020 05:30 PM
Host Carol Castiel and host of PCUSA’s “Science Edition,” Rick Pantaleo, talk with Mark Lagon, Chief Policy Officer of the Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria about his organization’s recommendations for the incoming Biden administration regarding global health security and pandemic preparedness.