A Conversation with Hon. Nita Lowey, D, NY and Hon. Susan Brooks, R, IN

October 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Embed
Listen
A Conversation with Hon. Nita Lowey, D, NY and Hon. Susan Brooks, R, IN
This program will begin at 6:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Host Carol Castiel sits down with two female representatives, Congresswoman Nita Lowey, a Democrat from the state of New York and the Chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and Congresswoman Susan Brooks, a Republican from the midwestern state of Indiana, to discuss their respective legislative achievements and what is at stake in the upcoming presidential and congressional elections.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 06:30 PM
Report: Modern Slavery Extension of Gender Inequality
FILE - In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Pakistani activists take part in an International Women's Day rally in Lahore,…
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 06:30 PM
Election 2020: Pennsylvania Newsmakers
The mascots of the Democratic and Republican parties, a donkey for the Democrats and an elephant for the GOP, are seen on a video screen at Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016.
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 06:30 PM
A Conversation with Ali Soufan
Black Banners Book - Ali Soufan
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 06:30 PM
Conversation with Emily Tamkin - The Influence of Soros
The Influence of Soros - Emily Tamkin
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 06:30 PM
Virginia Buckingham: "On My Watch A Memoir"
FILE - Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into them, in New York City, Sept. 11, 2001.