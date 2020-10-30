A Conversation with Hon. Nita Lowey, D, NY and Hon. Susan Brooks, R, IN
Host Carol Castiel sits down with two female representatives, Congresswoman Nita Lowey, a Democrat from the state of New York and the Chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and Congresswoman Susan Brooks, a Republican from the midwestern state of Indiana, to discuss their respective legislative achievements and what is at stake in the upcoming presidential and congressional elections.