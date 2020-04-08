Coronavirus in Africa - Straight Talk Africa

April 08, 2020 02:30 PM
360p | 172 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

In this edition of Straight Talk Africa VOA’s Health Correspondent Linord Moudou is joined by a panel of experts who answer viewer questions about the coronavirus. Her guest are: Dr. Salim Abdool Karim, Director, of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), Dr. Tsion Firew , Advisor to the  Minister of Health of Ethiopia on Emergency Care and Strategic Partnership, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, Director and National Programme Manager for Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health and Dr. Moumini Niaoné, Executive Director of Pull for Progress Burkina Faso. 

Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 14:30
Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali, host of Straight Talk Africa.
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 14:30
Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali, host of Straight Talk Africa.
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 13:30
Education: A Bridge between Africa and the United States - Straight Talk Africa
Sidiki Traore leading Distance Education Africa
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 13:30
Africa and Climate Change - Straight Talk Africa
Joseph Masembe on Straight Talk Africa
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 13:30
South Sudan in Transition - Straight Talk Africa
South Sudan in Transition