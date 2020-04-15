Coronavirus in Africa - Straight Talk Africa

This is a rebroadcast of the special that aired Wednesday April 8 2020. In this edition of Straight Talk Africa VOA’s Health Correspondent Linord Moudou is joined by a panel of experts who answer viewer questions about the coronavirus. Her guest are: Dr. Salim Abdool Karim, Director, of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), Dr. Tsion Firew , Advisor to the Minister of Health of Ethiopia on Emergency Care and Strategic Partnership, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, Director and National Programme Manager for Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health and Dr. Moumini Niaoné, Executive Director of Pull for Progress Burkina Faso.