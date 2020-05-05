COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Amplifies US Sanctions Pressure, Pain on Adversaries

May 05, 2020 06:32 AM
A number of human rights organizations, aid agencies and former diplomats have called on the United States to ease sanctions on adversaries like Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea to facilitate medical and food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that while supporters of President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure strategy do not oppose humanitarian aid, they also don’t want to provide any relief that might help authoritarian governments hold onto power.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
