Coronavirus Challenge in Africa

August 12, 2020 03:54 PM
360p | 91 MB
480p | 129 MB
540p | 159 MB
720p | 293 MB
Original | 674 MB
Africa recently counted its one-millionth confirmed case of coronavirus and health officials fear there are many more uncounted. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the challenges of dealing with a pandemic with Dr. Michel Yao, the Emergency Operations Manager for WHO Africa and Dr. Linda Mobula, Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Airdate: August 12, 2020.

