Coronavirus Cures & Care

April 08, 2020 12:36 PM
Some countries are turning the corner, others are bracing for a peak of Coronavirus cases. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the race for a cure for the pandemic that has much of the world staying home. Greta talks to Dr. Louis Falo, who leads a team that believes it has found a vaccine; and Dr. Marcos Espinal, communicable disease director for the Pan American Health Organization, Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization. Also, a New York City emergency medicine doctor tells us about the struggle to stay healthy while tending to the sick. Air date: April 8, 2020

