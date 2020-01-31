Coronavirus Demonstrates Need for Strong Health Systems
January 31, 2020 05:36 PM
To stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, major airlines have suspended or reduced flights to China. Many countries have chartered planes to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo has more on the outbreak that has spread to nearly 10,000 people globally and killed more than 200.