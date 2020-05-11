Coronavirus Highlights Arab Israeli’s Growing Role in Israeli Society

After seven weeks of lockdown, Israel’s coronavirus numbers, like those of many other countries, are looking better. On Monday, the country of nine million people had slightly more than 250 deaths and the number of new infections is dropping quickly. Unlike Israel’s other wars, where its army was at the forefront, this time it is the medical system that is leading the way and Arab Israelis are part of it. Arab citizens of Israel are prominent in medical fields and many say their role in this crisis could signal a change in Israeli society. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.