Coronavirus Pandemic Brings More Challenges in Stopping FGM/C

PCUSA guest host Kim Lewis and VOA Reporter Ayen Bior examine the factors that continue to promote the practice of female genital mutilation/circumcision and efforts to end it, with Justine Coulson, acting Regional Director for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in East and Southern Africa. A recently released report from UNFPA finds that an estimated 4.1 million young women and girls are presently at risk of FGM and two million more could undergo FGM in the next decade as COVID-19 disrupts global efforts to end the practice.