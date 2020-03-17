Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Pandemic Overshadows Tuesday’s Democratic Primaries

March 17, 2020 10:32 AM
An Ohio judge has rejected an appeal by the state’s governor to postpone its Democratic primary until June because of the coronavirus pandemic– meaning Democrats will head to the polls as scheduled in four states Tuesday despite a growing number of shutdowns around the country because of the outbreak. Former vice president Joe Biden is favored over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in all four of Tuesday’s primaries in a campaign that has become increasingly overshadowed by public concern about coronavirus.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington

Jim Malone
Jim Malone
