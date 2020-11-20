Coronavirus Rages on Throughout the World

Issues in the News moderator Shayna Estulin, Political and Foreign Affairs Correspondent along with panelists Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to the National Journal and Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's Regional Director for the Americas discuss the latest top stories of the week including the World Health Organization report that there are now nearly 4 million new coronavirus cases globally. Europe accounts for almost half of that number. In the U.S. the death toll has surpassed 250,000 from coronavirus.