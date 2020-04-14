Coronavirus: Should I Wear a Mask?
April 14, 2020 05:58 PM
This week on Healthy Living, how countries in Africa are taking action to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. And in the U.S., we hear from Somali business owners in Minneapolis who are feeling the economic impact from this pandemic. We also hear from Professor Jason Farley from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine on whether or not you should wear a mask. These topics and more on Healthy Living. S1, E39