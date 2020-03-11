Coronavirus Sparks US Recession Fears
March 11, 2020 07:56 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Fears are growing that disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic will strangle U.S. economic growth and send the country into a recession. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that the White House is considering a range of short-term measures to ease the financial strain on affected businesses and workers, but economists warn that the more the virus spreads, the greater the economic impact will be and the longer it may take to recover.