Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Sparks US Recession Fears 

March 11, 2020 07:56 PM
Fears are growing that disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic will strangle U.S. economic growth and send the country into a recession. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that the White House is considering a range of short-term measures to ease the financial strain on affected businesses and workers, but economists warn that the more the virus spreads, the greater the economic impact will be and the longer it may take to recover.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
