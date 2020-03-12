Coronavirus Sparks US Recession Fears
March 12, 2020 11:56 AM
Fears are growing that disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic will strangle US economic growth and send the country into a recession - a period of economic contraction. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that the White House is considering a range of short term measures to ease the financial strain on affected businesses and workers, but economists warn - the more the virus spreads - the greater the economic impact and the longer it may take to recover