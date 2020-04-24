Coronavirus Turns US Election Into Referendum on Trump
April 24, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has upended the U.S. presidential campaign. What was expected to be an ideological choice between President Trump’s hardline immigration and protectionist trade policies, versus Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s more moderate positions and support for health care, is no more. Instead, analysts tell VOA’s Brian Padden, this year’s election could be entirely a referendum on the president’s handling of the economic and public health crises related to the pandemic.