Corrution in Africa-Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]

In this Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali examines the impact of corruption in Kenya and across the African continent. He is joined by Julia Weche, C.E.O. of Elimu Tutoring and Training Center in Baltimore, MD, Milton Allimadi, publisher of “Black Star News” and adjunct professor of African history at New York's John Jay College, and journalist Mohammed Yusuf reporting from Nairobi, Kenya.