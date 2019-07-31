Corrution in Africa-Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]

July 31, 2019 02:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] audio player.

In this Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali examines the impact of corruption in Kenya and across the African continent.  He is joined by Julia Weche, C.E.O. of Elimu Tutoring and Training Center in Baltimore, MD, Milton Allimadi, publisher of “Black Star News” and adjunct professor of African history at New York's John Jay College, and journalist Mohammed Yusuf reporting from Nairobi, Kenya. 

Latest Episodes
August 07, 2019
Revolution and Political Change - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 24, 2019
African Continental Free Trade Area
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 17, 2019
Sudan Power-Sharing Agreement
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 10, 2019
The Role of HBCUs for Africans - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 03, 2019
Nigerian Leadership at the UNGA - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]