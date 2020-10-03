Couples Compete in Wife-Carrying Race in Hungary

Husbands carrying their wives on their shoulders competed in a muddy race, Saturday, October 3, in Hungary, to the amusement of bystanders.

The race is popular among Estonians, Lithuanians and Scandinavians, although some find it controversial.

Saturday's race in the eastern village of Tapiobicske was the first to be held in Hungary.

Dozens of couples braved a 260-meter hilly course, featuring a water splash zone, among other obstacles.

(Reuters)