As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Israelis Head for New Lockdown

Israel starts a three-week national lockdown Friday after the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached a new high of almost 5,000 per day. Several hospitals report that they have no room for new coronavirus cases. While the virus infection is widespread around the country, the ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab Israeli communities are the hardest hit. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

