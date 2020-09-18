COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Israelis Head for New Lockdown

September 18, 2020 12:54 AM
Israel starts a three-week national lockdown Friday after the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached a new high of almost 5,000 per day. Several hospitals report that they have no room for new coronavirus cases. While the virus infection is widespread around the country, the ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab Israeli communities are the hardest hit. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
Camera: Ricki Rosen    Produced by: Mary Cieslak

Linda Gradstein
