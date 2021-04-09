COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Spurs Changes to Solve World’s Food Waste Problem

April 09, 2021 03:11 AM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 17 MB
540p | 24 MB
720p | 53 MB
1080p | 99 MB
Original | 106 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Around $1 trillion of food is lost or wasted each year around the world, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. Reversing that trend could preserve enough food to feed 2 billion people. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at how COVID-19 has spurred innovative efforts to prevent food waste and hunger in the United States.

Veronica Balderas Iglesias
By
Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Latest Episodes
Fri, 04/09/2021 - 12:05 AM
Pulmonary Expert Testifies Lack of Oxygen Caused Floyd's Death
Pulmonary Expert Testifies Lack of Oxygen Caused Floyd's Death
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 09:57 PM
CDC: COVID Cases Rising in US Youth Sports, Young Adults and Day Care Centers
CDC: COVID Cases Rising in US Youth Sports, Young Adults and Day Care Centers 
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 09:10 PM
Biden Wields Executive Power to Curb Gun Violence 
Biden Wields Executive Power to Curb Gun Violence 
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 06:07 PM
Belfast Riots: Fears of Return to Sectarian Violence as Brexit Stokes Divisions
Belfast Riots: Fears of Return to Sectarian Violence as Brexit Stokes Divisions
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 04:15 PM
This Week's Space News
This Week's Space News